Ondo Police Arrest Two After Man Slumps, Dies After Sex Rump 

Men of the Ondo State Command have arrested two persons in connection with the death of Abiodun Akintomowo in a hotel in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Akintomowo was said to have slumped and died after allegedly being involved in a sex romp with a woman friend in a popular hotel in the Akinjagunla area of the community

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased said to be a civil servant died in one of the hotel rooms where he had visited with his female partner.

Sources said that the woman is the wife of a popular landlord in one of the streets in the area.

The source said, ” What I can say is that the man died in the hotel room after having sex with the woman said to be his woman friend laced with thunderbolt popularly called (Magun) in local parlance.

” The woman raised the alarm after realizing that the man collapsed, the manager of the hotel and some residents raced to the scene and made frantic efforts if they could rescue the man, he was later confirmed dead”

The source said the management of the hotel later reported the matter to the Yaba Divisional Police Station in the community, who later stormed the hotel and evacuated the lifeless body of the victim to the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ondo town.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who declined to reveal the identity of the suspects, said one of the suspects was a girlfriend of the deceased while the second suspect was the owner of the hotel where the incident happened.

Odunlami said, ” The man (deceased) was not feeling alright after the sexual intercourse with the lady in the hotel, so he was rushed to the hospital and later died. The two suspects are still in our custody.”

She said an investigation into the matter was still ongoing while the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of a hospital in the town.