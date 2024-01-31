Ondo Police Arrest Man For Purchasing Car With Fake Bank Alert

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Bakare Ayobami for reportedly purchasing an automobile with bogus bank alert.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Police Public Relations Officer said that on October 26, 2023, a case of cybercrime was reported to the police involving the suspect Ode Irele in Ondo State’s Irele Local Government

He said that Ayobami had on October 20, 2023, at approximately 1800hrs, gone to a vehicle stand belonging to Mr Filani Oluwaseun and Mr Ogbaguwa Oluwasola at Ikare Road, Owo, to acquire a Toyota Corolla 2006 model worth N4,650,000.00 using a false bank alert.

READ ALSO:

According to him, police agents from the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad apprehended Ayobami Bakare and his accomplice, Abdullahi Abubakar, both 26 years old, in Ekiti after gathering intelligence.

“The stolen vehicle was recovered in Osogbo, Osun State, while another Toyota Camry 2014 model valued at N6.2 million suspected to have been stolen, was also recovered from the suspect.

“Other items recovered include one iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at N600,000 and one iPhone 14 Pro, all purchased with fake transfer,” he said.