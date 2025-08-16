Ondo Police Arrest 29-Year-Old Man For Staging Own Kidnap

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old man, Bello Azeez, for allegedly faking his own kidnap in an attempt to defraud his family and friends of ₦500,000.

Azeez, a native of Ipele in Owo Local Government Area, was paraded before journalists after investigations revealed that he deliberately staged the abduction when his father declined his request for a loan to settle a debt.

According to the police, the suspect carried out the scheme on August 11, 2025, after lying to relatives that he was travelling to Ibadan.

Shortly after, he began making frantic distress calls to his family, claiming he had been abducted and pleading for ransom payment to secure his release.

His worried relatives, friends, and community members quickly mobilized funds and even opened a GoFundMe account, raising the ₦500,000 ransom which was later transferred directly to Azeez’s personal bank account.

However, suspicion arose when the supposed kidnappers insisted the ransom be paid into the victim’s account, an unusual demand in kidnap cases. This prompted the family to report the matter to the Police.

Following intelligence-led investigations, operatives tracked the phone number used during the negotiations and discovered that Azeez had never left Owo town throughout the period of his alleged abduction.

He was subsequently arrested and, during interrogation, confessed to the crime.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka Olushola, said Azeez would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

“This case underscores the dangers of greed, deceit, and the lure of quick wealth which often drive individuals into acts capable of ruining their future,” the Command stated.

The Police further cautioned parents and guardians to guide their children against crime, peer pressure, and moral decadence, while assuring residents that the command, under Commissioner of Police CP Adebowale Lawal, would continue to clamp down on all forms of criminality.

The Command reiterated its commitment to professionalism, justice, and intelligence-led policing to secure lives and property in Ondo State.