Ondo: Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Man For Raping, Killing Elderly Woman

The Ondo State Police Command said it has arrested a 21-year-old suspect, Alabi Anthony, in connection with raping and killing an elderly woman, one Olaseni Veronica ‘f’ in Iboropa Akoko Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident happened on Friday at Iboropa Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state, while the victim’s age was not disclosed.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, said this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Akure.

“Following credible intelligence, detectives promptly launched an investigation which led to the tracking of the deceased’s missing phone and the subsequent arrest of the suspect. “The suspect has confessed to the crime and admitted to having carnal knowledge of the victim and thereafter strangling her to death.

“The command condemns this heinous and inhumane act and assures the public that justice will be diligently pursued. “The case has been transferred to the headquarters in Akure for further discreet investigation and prosecution.

“The state Commissioner of Police (CP) urges the public to promptly report suspicious incidents and avoid hasty conclusions in cases of sudden or unnatural deaths, as timely reporting greatly aids effective investigation,” he said.