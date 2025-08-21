Ondo: Police Arrest 208 Suspects, Recover 25 Firearms In 2 Months

The Ondo State Police Command has said that it arrested 208 suspects for various offences and recovered 25 firearms in the last two months. The command’s spokesperson, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, made this known in a statement yesterday in Akure.

Ayanlade explained that the offences range from kidnapping, murder, rape, armed robbery, cultism, car and motorcycle theft, to fraudulent conversion of properties. “Out of these, 99 suspects have been arraigned in court, while not less than 35 convictions have already been secured, reflecting the command’s unwavering commitment to diligent investigation and prosecution.

“It is worthy of note that in less than 72 hours, the command successfully arrested all individuals involved in the killing of two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA). “Similarly, in less than five days, the command apprehended a commercial motorcycle operator who doubled as an informant for kidnappers and his gang in the case involving the abduction of an AAUA staff member.

“All those connected to this heinous crime have since been arrested and are undergoing prosecution. “In addition, the command has so far recovered 25 firearms, including prohibited rifles, cutto-size locally fabricated pistols, and a Beretta pistol, alongside 12 stolen vehicles from criminal syndicates,” he said.

Ayanlade, who stated that the command acknowledged the unflinching support of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said it would continue to fight crime in the state. He also said that the command sincerely appreciates the cooperation of the residents whose timely and credible information had been pivotal in the successes recorded so far.

“It is imperative to stress that security is a collective responsibility. “The command, therefore, appeals to residents to remain vigilant, continue to volunteer actionable intelligence, and resist the temptation of aiding or conspiring with criminal elements,” he said.