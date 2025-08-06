Ondo Police Arraign Church Leader For Breach Of Peace 

A 64-year-old church leader, Apostle Adefiju Boluwaji, has been arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate Court for alleged malicious damage and breach of peace in Bolorunduro in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Boluwaji, who had been on the wanted list of zone 17 of the Nigeria Police, was arrested on Sunday and taken to Bolorunduro Divisional Headquarters, from where he was brought to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) office in Akure, the state capital.

Already, his co-accused, 80-year-old Prince Adebisi Adefusi, has been standing trial before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Bolorunduro for alleged forcible entry and malicious damage to the property of Revd David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi.

The 64-year-old prophet was accused by the Police Prosecutor, Adebayo Sulaiman, of alleged malicious damage, forcible entry, and breach of peace in the agrarian community.

The charge read “That you Adefiju Boluwaji and others at large on or about the 25th day of November 2024 did conspire to commit Felony to wit: trespass into the possession of land situate at Omilosu via Bolorunduro within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire to commit Felony to wit: forcible entry, malicious damage to properties and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Adefiju Boluwaji and others at large on or about the 25th day of November 2024, at Omilosu via Bolorunduro, Ondo within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did wilfully and unlawfully destroy Plantain, Cocoa, Coconut, and palm trees valued Two Hundred and Forty Seven Million Naira (247,000,000.00) belonging to Reverend David Akinadewo Adekahunsi and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Adefiju Boluwaji and others at large on or about the 25th day of November, 2024, at Omilosu via Bolorunduro, Ondo within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did, in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace, or reasonable apprehension of a breach of the peace enter on land which is in actual and peaceable possession of Reverend David Akinadewo Adekahunsi and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 81 of the Criminal code Cap. 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

However, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him before the Chief Magistrate’s Court.

His counsel, Oguntuwase, applied for the defendant’s bail in liberal terms so that he would come to the court to answer charges against him. He said the offences against his clients are bailable.

However, the Prosecutor said he would not oppose the bail application but insisted that the bail must be on stringent conditions because he had been evading arrest until he was arrested on Sunday.

In his ruling, the Magistrate Court presided by Damilola Sekoni granted bail in the sum of ₦1 million and two sureties in like sum. The sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case was also transferred to the Magistrate’s Court in Bolorunduro for adjudication. He also adjourned the hearing to September 15 for hearing.