Ondo Police Arraign 80-Year-Old Prince For Breach Of Peace

An 80-year Prince of Bolorunduro in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Adefusi Adebisi has been docked before a Magistrate Court for alleged wilful damage to another man’s property and breach of peace.

Adebisi and others at large were alleged by the Police to have entered into the land belonging to Revd David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi and destroyed economic trees worth millions of Naira.

In the charge No MBD/ 8C/ 2025 preferred by the Police Prosecutor, H. A Olagbaju alleged the 80-year Prince of Bolorunduro, the headquarters of Ondo East local government conducted himself in such a way that may likely cause a breach of peace among others.

The charge read “That you Prince Adefusi Adebisi and others at large on or about the 25th day of November 2024 at Omilosu via Bolorunduro Ondo within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire to commit felony to wit: forcible entry, malicious damage to properties and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol I. Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Prince Adefusi Adebisi and others at large on or about the 25th day of November 2024 at Omilosu via Bolorunduro Ondo within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court willfully and unlawfully destroy plantain, Cocoa, Kolanut and Palm trees Valued Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Million (₦247,000,000.00) belonging to Reverend David Akinadewo- Adekanhunsi and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol I. Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Prince Adefusi Adebisi and others at large on or about the 25th day of November 2024 at Omilosu Via Bolorunduro Ondo within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace or reasonable apprehension of a breach of the peace, enter on land which is in actual and peaceable possession of Reverend David Akinadewo Adekanhunsi and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 81 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol I. Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

However, he pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge levelled against him.

The lawyer to the accused, Mr. E. O Edo asked the court to grant him bail in liberal terms. He said the accused was innocent until proven guilty and would be available each time the case came out for hearing.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs. Mike Akinbola, granted the accused the sum of #10 million and two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate said the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, evidence of two years of tax clearance, and give their National Identification Number (NIN) to the court before the bail could be perfected.

She fixed March 10 for the hearing of the charges and ordered the prosecutor to file all his proof of evidence before the adjourned date.

