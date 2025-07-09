Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have dissociated themselves from the coalition being championed under the auspices of the African Democratic Alliance (ADC).

The leaders included former Deputy Governor, and governorship candidate in the last election, Hon Agboola Ajayi, Dr Bode Olajumoke, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba,

Chief Clement Faboyede, Olajide Oguntodu, and Chief Bakkita Bello.

They insisted that the PDP remains strong, united, and focused amidst current political development both in the state and national levels in consequence of the defection of some party leaders to ADC.

In a letter to party members made available by the interim chairman of the party and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Bello said the PDP is not part of the coalition being championed by the ADC.

The leaders said the structures of the party remain strong at the 203 political wards, 18 local governments, zonal offices, and senatorial districts, contrary to the insinuations in many quarters.

Pointedly, the leaders advised members not to be misled into believing that the PDP was a part of any coalition or merger, and those with such a mindset should have a rethink and retrace their political steps.

The letter read “At this critical juncture in our political journey, it is important to address the wave of political coalition talks and realignments making the rounds nationally and within the State.

“We understand that recent media narratives and the movements of some political figures have created an atmosphere of uncertainty, as well as raised questions among some of our members.

“We wish, as leaders of the PDP in Ondo State, offer clarity, encouragement, and reassurance to all of you who have stood with the PDP through thick and thin, that neither the National Leadership nor the Ondo State Leadership has yet initiated any coalition or alignment with any other political Party or groups.

“Let it be clearly stated that the PDP in Ondo State is strong, focused, and unshaken. Our eyes are fixed on the goal — to rescue, rebuild, and reposition Nigeria and Ondo State through the ballot in the coming elections and offer good governance.

“The strength of our party does not lie in mere headlines or temporary alignments; it lies in the loyalty of our members, the consistency of our vision, and the power of our grassroots connections.

“Political seasons often come with distractions. They come with waves of uncertainty, especially for those who are unsure of their convictions. But this is not the time to waver. This is the time to be more committed than ever before. This is the time to organize, mobilise, and energise our bases as we prepare for the crucial tasks ahead.

“We are very much aware of the ongoing national conversations on coalitions and third forces. These are not strange in our political landscape. However, we

urge all our members to remain vigilant, discerning, and loyal to the collective dreams of the PDP.

“These coalitions, many of which are yet to define a clear ideological or people-centred direction, cannot replace the tested deep-rooted structures and legacy of the PDP. The PDP shall, in due course, make its future plans known to the public through its statutory organs.

“We must remind ourselves that the PDP is not just a political party—it is a movement of hope, of democracy, and of purposeful governance. The Party structures remain intact and active in all the 203 wards and 18 local government areas across Ondo State.

“Our programmes, engagements, and mobilisation efforts continue unhindered. The preparation for the forthcoming elections is fully underway. We are not retreating. We are not relenting. We are rebuilding.

‘We also want to use this medium to appeal to our faithful members not to be discouraged by defections or alliances that may seem attractive on the surface. Not all that glitters is gold. Our history teaches us that loyalty to a just cause is more rewarding than chasing shadows.

“To our youth, women, elders, and loyal stakeholders, we ask you to be assured that the PDP remains the surest platform to deliver the Nigeria and Ondo State of our dreams. Do not allow uncertainty to steal your political convictions.’

The letter encouraged all members to remain steadfast, participating actively in party programmes, as well as preparing themselves for the work ahead.