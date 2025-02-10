Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has asked the state government to explain the purpose of the security vote approved by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the Ministry of Finance.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kennedy Peretei, the party’s publicity Secretary, said some provisions in Governor Aiyedatiwa’s 2025 budget are scandalous and need explanations to the state’s citizens.

Peretei asked Governor Aiyedatiwa to sack the Commissioner of Finance, Mrs Omowumi Issac for alleged budget padding.

The main opposition party said in its statement, ” The Ondo State 2025 Appropriation Act contains some scandalous items in the office of the Commissioner for Finance that have been the subject of public agitation in the last two weeks.

“The Lucky Aiyedatiwa government has maintained such a deafening silence and complicity that are making tongues wag if indeed, there is more to it than meets the eye.

“The N11.5B Security Vote in the Ministry of Finance captured in the 2025 Approved Budget has not been explained to the people of the State, despite the public outcry.

“The provision of N250 million as honorarium and sitting allowance in the Ministry of Finance is another padded item in the budget for the enjoyment and pleasure of the Commissioner.

“Perhaps, the most insensitive of the items is the procurement of 1 No Toyota Prado SUV Jeep for the Honorable Commissioner for Finance at a princely sum of N230M.”

Peretei said the PDP believed that Commissioner for Finance must be sacked immediately for alleged abuse of her office.

It said, “Her claim of being a UK-trained Accountant falls flat on its back if all she can do is to fleece the people’s treasury. The supposed gatekeeper of our treasury.

“If Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa fails to relieve the Commissioner of her duties, having failed the people of the Sunshine State, steps will be taken to prove that, what is at stake is the people’s funds.

“Whatever happened to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) team that arrived in the State in the wake of the 2025 Budget scandal is inexplicable.

“A government that presides over a huge infrastructural deficit, a totally collapsed health care delivery system, and unacceptable falling educational standards can ill-afford the financial recklessness of the Commissioner for Finance in our state.”

