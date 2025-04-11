Ondo PDP Tackles Ex-Spokesman Over Resignation Claims

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday claimed its spokesman in Ondo State Kennedy Peretei decided to resign from the party because he could not realise his chairmanship ambition.

Peretei said in his resignation letter he decided to quit the party because the leadership failed to show commitment to winning any election now or in the future.

He said the party lost three elections in three consecutive times without commitment to winning any. Peretei said: “It is difficult to work with people whose interests are only themselves and how they can use the party to trade every election year.

“The same people who have held the party hos – tage, making it impossible to win elections in the last three election cycles have tightened their grip on a party that laid prostrate at the Intensive Care Unit.

The PDP in Ondo State is now on its way to the morgue.” However, in a statement, the Director of Media and Publicity Leye Igbagbo rejected the claims.

Ondo PDP said: “Our party wonders how an unrealized personal ambition of an individual could have suddenly driven a whole organisation to an intensive care unit from where it is allegedly being taken to the morgue.

“The party finds it extremely amusing that Kennedy Peretei who knew that an organization was on its way to the morgue, could mindlessly seek and recklessly scheme to take the chairmanship position of such a ‘dead’ party.

