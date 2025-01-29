Ondo PDP Kicks Against N11.5bn Allocation As Security Vote To Finance Ministry

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has kicked against the allocation of N11.5 billion as security votes for the state Ministry of Finance and the sum of N6 million set aside for telephone calls in 2025.

The Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Kennedy Peretei, asked the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to probe the 2025 budget, which he said was laced with financial recklessness.

In a statement titled ‘Ondo 2025 Budget of Looting.’ Peretei queried the meaning of security vote in a Ministry, different from the one the Governor receives monthly under the same sub-head.

H e noted that there are other outrageous allocations, such as N200m to House of Assembly members and N280 million to the Speaker of the Ondo State Assembly, respectively, as phone expenses.

He said: “The PDP Ondo State Chapter is not in any doubt that these dubious allocations are certainly not in the interest of the State as they are brazen, “the devil never cares” moves to empty the State Treasury.”

