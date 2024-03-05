Ondo: PDP Group Writes Exco, Leaders Over Choice Of Candidate

Ahead of the primary fixed for April 25, a pressure group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Articulated Global Moment (AGM) has asked the leadership of the party to choose the best among the aspirants jostling for the sole ticket of the party.

The Coordinator of the group in Ondo State, Hon Abosede Agbaje Salami said it is crucial that the party choose individuals who have the best interests of the party and the people at heart.

In her letter to the State Working Committee (SWC), Board of Trustees (BOT) members and leaders of the party, Salami urged the party’s hierarchy to carefully consider all aspirants for the upcoming elections in the State.

According to her, the party must avoid selecting individuals who have worked against the party in the past or have a history of causing division within our ranks.

The letter read “It is important that we choose fresh blood with good intentions and a strong commitment to serving the people of Ondo State.

“I urge you to prioritise a candidate who has remained loyal to the PDP and have the financial capacity to support his campaigns. We need individuals who are dedicated to the party and have the resources to run successful campaigns.

“Let us come together to choose the best candidate who will lead our party to victory in the upcoming elections. The future of Ondo State is in our hands, and we must make wise decisions to ensure a better tomorrow for all.”

The former aspirant for the House of Assembly aspirant for the Idanre constituency said the people of the State are tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of misrule and the PDP must give an alternative to the ruling government.

She added that members of the party are tired of remaining in opposition and the leaders must give them credible candidates who can win the election.