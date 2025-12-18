Ondo PDP, Governor’s Office Bicker Over Death Of Teenager

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Ondo State government disagreed sharply over the death of a teenager allegedly through the convoy of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa during his visit to Oka-Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of the state.

The teenager, Good Emoju was alleged to have been killed by the convoy of Governor Aiyedatiwa during his thank you tour to OkaAkoko on Tuesday.

While the PDP, through its spokesman, Mr Wande T Ajayi, said the teenager was killed by the Governor’s convoy, the government, through the Special Adviser on Strategic Communication, Allen Sowore, said the death was caused by a detachment of policemen on duty.

Ajayi, in a statement, said the PDP was deeply saddened and disturbed by the tragic and avoidable death of Emiju, who was reportedly knocked down by the convoy of the Governor in Oka Akoko while returning to Akure from what has been described as a needless Thanksgiving Tour.