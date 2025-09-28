Ondo PDP Elects New Executives, Aisida Emerges Chairman

The Ondo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has elected a new set of executives to steer the affairs of the party, with Dupe Aisida emerging unanimously as the State Chairman.

Aisida, a former Chairman of Owo Local Government Area and pioneer member of the PDP, replaces Chief Bakitta Bello, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, who completed the tenure of the late Hon. Fatai Adams.

Other members of the new executive include Chief Akin Oyewole as Deputy Chairman, Mr. Oluseye Olujimi as Secretary, Jolade Aladetan as Publicity Secretary, and Woke Akindiose as Legal Adviser.

Speaking after their affirmation, Aisida pledged to uphold the legacy of the party’s founding fathers and bring together all stakeholders for the progress of the PDP in Ondo State.

He emphasized that the new mandate belongs to every loyal party member who has remained steadfast over the years.

“We are not strangers to trials. Yes, our party has known seasons of turbulence and tribulations. We have been bruised, sometimes by enemies outside, most times by cracks within. However, like the palm tree in the storm, the PDP has bent, yet it has never broken,” Aisida said.

He assured members that the new leadership would work towards rebuilding the party’s strength through unity, discipline, and adherence to its constitution.

“We will rise again—stronger, wiser, and more determined. My team and I share a common vision: unity without exception and progress without exclusion. While we will remain persuasive with our doors wide open to all, we are determined to instill discipline to regain the glory of our party through a deliberate recourse to our party’s constitution and organs at all times,” he added.

Aisida further revealed plans to engage the founding fathers of the PDP, mobilize women and youths, and reposition the party ahead of future political contests.

He said the PDP would keep the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on its toes through constructive engagement and solution-oriented opposition, rather than destructive criticism.

The Chairman urged party members to put aside past divisions, rebuild trust, and present the PDP as a credible alternative to the ruling party in the state.