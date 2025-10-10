Ondo PDP Decries Gale Of Defection To APC 

The Ondo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the recent defection of two of its members in the Ondo State House of Assembly to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that the recent defection makes the Ondo State Assembly a one-party state with no opposition, as members are now in the APC.

The two lawmakers are Raymond Daudu (Akoko South-West Constituency I) and Olajide Oguntodu (Akure South Constituency I), and their defection letters were read on Thursday by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

Reacting to the development, the PDP accused the APC of orchestrating the defections through coercion, blackmail and intimidation of key opposition figures.

However, Daudu, in his address to journalists, said his defection was a result of fallout and irreconcilable crisis and divisions that have plagued the party both at the federal and state levels.

He noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA) of President Bola Tinubu is a worthy cause that must be supported.

In the same vein, Oguntodu noted that unresolved crises in the PDP would not help advance his political journey; he needs to decamp to a more viable political platform.

Speaking to newsmen at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the defections as politically-orchestrated distractions to weaken the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He reaffirmed the party’s resolve to stay focused on strengthening internal democracy and preparing for its national convention.

“The fact that stories of defections are gaining traction shows we are the party to watch,” Ologunagba said in response to concerns about governors leaving the party.

He maintained that the PDP, as the “only truly democratic party in Nigeria”, is rooted in the will of the people and remains an institution built on enduring ideals, not personalities.

He condemned the APC’s alleged role in luring PDP members away, invoking a biblical metaphor: “The Egyptians you see today, you shall see no more.