Ondo PDP Crisis: The Twists and Turns

ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays the crisis rocking the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outcome of Akoko Northeast/ Northwest Federal Constituency by-election

There is no end to the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State but the impasse took another dimension following the party’s loss of the Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent by-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Key stakeholders of the party under the auspices of PDP Crusaders Group (PDPCG) have called for the dissolution of the State Working Committee (SWC) amid growing discontent and concerns over internal affairs. They also called for probe of the finances of the party over the outcome of the election. In a statement by the spokesman of the PDPCG, Mayokun Akinmoladun, the group demanded for the dissolution of SWC over allegations of mismanagement, lack of accountability and failure to uphold the party’s principles and objectives at the state level. It argued that the current leadership has fallen short of expectations, leading to dwindling confidence among party members and supporters.

According to the group, key figures within the PDP have voiced their support for the dissolution, emphasizing the need for a fresh start and a reinvigorated approach to leadership. The group said such move is crucial to revitalizing the party’s grassroots structures and reclaiming its position as a formidable political force in the state. PDPCG also demanded accountability for the reported sum of N200 million allocated for the Akoko North East/ NorthWest bye election. It said there are serious concerns regarding the utilization of the allocated fund, alleging that there is lack of transparency in the handling of party resources, particularly in the conduct of the aforementioned bye election.

The group equally emphasised the need for stewardship and accountability by the PDP leadership, especially in light of the significant financial investment made for electoral purposes. It argued that failure to provide a detailed breakdown of expenses raises suspicions of financial impropriety within the party ranks. The group stated the implications of such mismanagement undermine the credibility of the party and erode public trust as the interest of party members and the electorate must be safeguarded through transparent and accountable governance. The group frowned at the constitution of the campaign committee outside the election jurisdiction including the likes of Engr. Clement Faboyede, Director General Campaign Council, Hon. Alabi Ebenezer, and Chairman Campaign Council from Ondo Central Senatorial District.

They described it as an aberration and a form of decrepit to the party for losing the election. Apart from the issues emanating from the bye election, members of the SWC had on January 2, suspended the party’s chairman, Fatai Adams (who incidentally passed on Wednesday) over alleged anti-party activities. The SWC in a statement co-signed by the state Deputy Chairman, Tola Alabere; Secretary, Oluseye Olujimi; Organising Secretary, Dare Akinwale and six others announced the suspension of the state chairman. The statement read in part: “Pursuant to section 58(1) (b, c, f, h, and j) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of the State Chairman, Mr. Fatai Adams, for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute. “He is accordingly, advised to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee of the party for further interrogations within the next one week. The party wishes to state emphatically that it will deal decisively with any incursion by the ruling party, the APC, into its ranks.”

NWC wades in

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has dismissed the suspension. According to the party’s national leadership, the suspension of Adams by the nine members of the SWC is null and void and of no effect. In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, the NWC stated that the suspension was not in tandem with provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down rules. Ologunagba further stressed that the SWC lacked the power to contemplate or suspend a state chairman without due recourse to the NWC as stipulated in the constitution of the party. While disclosing that the NWC will not hesitate to take action against the development, he urged the SWC members to retrace their steps. The NWC declared: “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has been drawn to the purported suspension of the Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of our Party, Mr. Fatai Adams. The PDP is an organised political party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its Constitution and Rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its Constitution and Rules.”

PDPCG

Despite the NWC’s position, PDPCG called on Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State to intervene in the crisis rocking the party in Ondo State. The Coordinator of the group, Akinmoladun, said the intervention of the governors will enable the repositioning of the party ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state. Speaking at the end of the meeting of the group in Akure, the State capital, Akinmoladun decried the way affairs of the party are being handled by the highest organs of the party both at the state and national levels. However, he said the PDP Crusaders are committed to addressing internal challenges within the state working committee, to put to rest any existing crisis as peace is necessary before the forthcoming election. His words: “Our call for a solemn assembly reflects our commitment to a united front as we prepare for the next gubernatorial election.

We believe that by addressing internal issues and fostering unity, we can present a formidable force that resonates with the electorate. Ondo State PDP at present needs a dynamic and agile leadership that should be ready at all times to pilot the affairs of the party without being biased in decision-making for the progress of PDP in Ondo State. “Ondo State is in a state of decrepit and has fallen into an abyss of decadence as the government of the state is in the hands of political opportunists and jobbers who are milking on our God-given resources. The prices of goods are at an alarming rate daily and no functional infrastructures in the state. These and many more have made the people of the state call on the opposing party to kick out the ruling party from the government. “This is the time where rifts among party leaders should be brought down, it a time where the shenanigans of the ruling party All Progressive Congress (APC), should be exposed and stopped, it a time where the party should be concluding internally through consensus who to flag the party ticket in the next governorship election.

The crisis at the state working committee should have been laid to rest if the leadership of the party at the state level has lived up to expectations.” Akinmoladun further said that PDP has suffered a lot of electoral loss in the state as a result of disunity, ego and self- centeredness among party leaders, to the detriment of party followers and the generality of Ondo people. He, however, noted that PDP Crusaders is keen on ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of the people are adequately represented in the upcoming political landscape. The group urged the party’s NWC, Governors Makinde and Adeleke as well as other critical stakeholders in South-West PDP to intervene and settle all crises rocking Ondo PDP, saying it is optimistic that their efforts will contribute to a strengthened PDP in the state and pave the way for the party’s success in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

SWC counters NWC

Reacting to the declaration by the national leadership of the party on Adams suspension, the State Working Committee said all levels of the party have powers to discipline erring members of the executive, whether at the ward, local government, state or zonal levels. The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, described the statement credited to Ologunagba on behalf of the NWC as embarrassing, accusing him of not being fully grounded on the constitution of the party as well as happenings within the PDP in Ondo State. Peretei said what the party had done was a minor surgery that will help the health of the PDP in future elections in the state. He said the constitution of the PDP allows the executive at every level to discipline any of their officers. “I don’t know what is the business of the National Working Committee of the party in what we are doing in Ondo State,” he said. Nonetheless, the crisis took a new twist last week when the SWC appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Ondo chapter, Tola Alabere, as acting chairman of the state PDP to avoid a vacuum. The choice of Alabere was ratified by nine out of the 11 members of the SWC, who alleged that Adams was suspended over anti-party activities and actions detrimental to the party’s reputation.

When asked about the situation in the party, Peretei said there is only one leg remaining and that is the report of the disciplinary committee. “The disciplinary committee has not brought its report. When it brings its report, the matter would be laid to rest either to uphold some measures of punishment or to say no. For now, Adams remains suspended. He assured that Adam’s removal will not affect the governorship election in November, saying: “If you know the jubilation that is going on; the party is moving on. Everybody knows that the man has outstayed his usefulness. If he has integrity, if 10 out of 12 people said they don’t want you, you should resign. If he doesn’t resign, he will be disgraced.” While many were expecting a fight- back from Adams, his demise on Tuesday, seems to have naturally resolved the issue although only time will tell whether the crisis is over.