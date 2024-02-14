Ondo PDP Chairman, Adams Is Dead 

The embattled Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon Fatai Adams is dead.

Sources said the suspended Chairman of the party died in the early hours of Wednesday, February 14.

Adams, a former member of the State House of Assembly was suspended by the State Executive Committee of the party in January. His Deputy, Hon Tola Alabere was appointed as the acting chairman of the party.

Adams, according to sources, would be buried in his hometown in Akoko Northwest local government area of the State later today in line with Muslim doctrine.

Details later…