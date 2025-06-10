Ondo PDP Candidate Rejects Tribunal Verdict, Heads To Appeal

Share

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has rejected the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal affirming the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship election.

The Tribunal, presided over by Justices Imelda Etiape Daurabu Sikkam and Benson Ogubu, dismissed the petitions filed by the Action Alliance (AA), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the PDP.

The petitions challenged the victory of Governor Aiyedatiwa, his deputy Dr. Olayide Adelami, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In its ruling, the Tribunal described the petitions as “worthless and unmeritorious” and consequently dismissed them.

However, in a statement issued after the verdict, Ajayi expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment delivered on June 4, stating that it failed to give proper consideration to the evidence and exhibits presented before the Tribunal.

“Due cognisance and rapt attention have been accorded to the kernel on which the Honourable Justices based their findings and conclusion, which in our opinion did not accord proper analysis to the details of the evidence and exhibits submitted while the Tribunal sat,” Ajayi stated.

“To say the very least, we feel disappointed that we didn’t get justice at that level. But we remain undeterred and undiscouraged in our pursuit to ensure that justice is not only served in this matter but also to guarantee that honesty prevails in our electoral process.

“Therefore, we restate our resolve to vindicate our rights and demonstrate our commitment to the legal process by appealing the judgment at the Court of Appeal.”

Ajayi also criticized the current state of the judiciary, noting the challenges facing the system and the widespread perception of compromised justice.

“Despite the prevailing challenges the judiciary faces in Nigeria at this time—including public sentiments that question the integrity of the justice system—we remain committed to pursuing this case to the very end,” he said.

He urged PDP members and supporters not to lose hope, alleging that the APC’s celebratory mood before the judgment suggested prior knowledge of the outcome.

“Justice shall reign in our state and nation,” he added, affirming that the struggle for justice continues.

Share