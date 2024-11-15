Ondo: PDP, APC In War Of Words Over Alleged Rigging Plot

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of intimidating the opposition ahead of Saturday’s Ondo State governorship poll.

In a statement, the PDP Campaign Council Chairman Eddy Olafeso said they would resist any attempt by the APC to manipulate the election. He also accused some of the INEC officials deployed in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) department of compromise.

He further accused the APC of sponsoring thugs to attack PDP members and supporters, citing the killing of his party members in Idanre on Wednesday. Olafeso said: “The Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun assured the people that 22,239 officers would be on duty on Election Day.

“This number, we be – lieve, is sufficient to guarantee the safety of the electorate and election materials. “We condemn in very strong terms, any attempt by the Minister of Interior to use his privileged posi – tion in government to undermine peaceful elections in Ondo State.”

He added: Any attempt to compromise a free, fair, credible, and transparent election will be resisted through all lawful means.

“There is no amount of intimidation and threats that can save the APC from suffering monumental defeat on Saturday.” However, spokesman for the APC Steve Otaloro denied the allegations.

