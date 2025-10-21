Ondo Pays Retirees’ N2.4bn Gratuity Backlog

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has flagged off the bulk payment of N2.4 billion gratuity arrears to 2016 and 2017 retirees in the state service. The governor has also promised to clear the backlog of pension and gratuity arrears inherited by his administration.

He said the payment of the N2.4 billion was part of the fulfillment of the promise. Speaking at the ceremony, the governor described the exercise as a continuation of a deliberate and wellthought-out policy to ensure that every retiree receives their benefits in a fair and transparent manner.

The governor said the disbursement was not a coincidence but a product of consistent planning, coming barely a week after his government paid over N1.4 billion to local government and primary school retirees.

According to him, “This is a culmination of our administration’s sincerity of purpose and unwavering resolve to honour men and women who gave their strength, intellect and years of service to the development of Ondo State.”

The governor explained that his administration adopted the “year of exit” method as the sole criterion for gratuity qualification to eliminate bias and confusion in the process. According to him, retirement is not an end but a dignified transition that deserves honour, fairness, and respect.