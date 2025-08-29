Ondo Pastor Arraigned For Raping 17-Year-Old Daughter

A 42-year-old pastor, Samson Ajayi, has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping and defiling his 17-year-old daughter over a period of four years in Igoba, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Ajayi, a father of five, was arrested after his wife reported him to the police upon discovering the sexual abuse recently.

He was apprehended at a prayer mountain, where he had gone to pray.

During the court proceedings, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crime, attributing his actions to a “generational curse.”

He said, “I eventually did it. But I didn’t know what came over me. I think it is a generational curse because my father also did it to my sister, his biological daughter. It was just an act to disgrace me.”

The police prosecutor, Martins Olowofeso, informed the court that Ajayi committed the offences between March 2021 and August 2025 at his residence in Igoba.

The charge sheet reads in part:

“That you, Samson Ajayi ‘m’ sometimes between July 2021 and August 2025, at Igoba, Akure in the Akure Magisterial District, did have carnal knowledge of your biological daughter (name withheld), aged 17 years, thereby committing an offence contrary to Sections 3 (a, b, and c) and 25 of the Ondo State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Laws, 2021.”

Ajayi’s counsel, Kehinde Osadugba, requested an out-of-court settlement, claiming that the victim’s mother had forgiven him because he was the family’s breadwinner.

However, Magistrate Taiwo Lebi rejected the plea, ruling that Ajayi’s confession had established probable cause for his remand. The magistrate ordered that the defendant be held at the Olokuta Correctional Facility pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Magistrate Lebi also instructed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward it to the DPP for further action.

The case was adjourned to November 20, 2025, for review.