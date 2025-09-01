Ondo: Opposition Candidate Leads Tinubu Campaign Group

The Governorship Candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the last Ondo State governorship election, Comrade Alfred Akinuli, has been appointed Deputy Director-General of the Progressives Network for Tinubu (PNT) in the state.

The group’s Director-General, Pastor Olumide Obadele, announced Akinuli’s appointment on Monday during a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre in Akure, the state capital. He said the PNT would mobilise politicians, bureaucrats, and members of the public to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 presidential election.

Obadele explained that the group’s support for President Tinubu was motivated by the performance of the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Tinubu’s bold initiatives in tackling Nigeria’s economic and social challenges. He added that the group had informed the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, including Chairman Engr. Ade Adetimehin and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, about its activities.

“Our conviction to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office stems from his ability to bring Nigeria to a turning point in just 27 months of leadership,” Obadele said.

He lauded Tinubu’s economic policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, describing him as a decisive leader.

“President Tinubu is not a trial-and-error leader; he knows his onions. The prosperous Nigeria we have long dreamed of is no longer a fantasy. We now have a leader with the capacity to take us to that dreamland,” Obadele added.

He stressed that PNT’s approach would be inclusive, welcoming members from other parties and even non-partisan Nigerians who believe in Tinubu’s re-election.

Obadele further noted that the group’s operations would leverage technology to expand outreach and dominate the political space in Ondo State.

“Our vision is clear, and we are not in competition with anyone or any group. With time, our work will speak for us as we traverse the length and breadth of Ondo State, preaching one gospel: the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.