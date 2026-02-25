Ondo: One Rescued As Police Intensify Manhunt For Church Kidnappers

The Ondo State Police Command has rescued one out of the six worshippers abducted during a midnight attack on a Celestial Church in Uso, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Jimoh Abayomi, in a statement issued on Wednesday, 25 February said the incident occurred at about 12:50 a.m. on February 25, 2026, at a church located along the Uso/Owo Expressway.

According to the statement, the attackers reportedly whisked the victims away to an unknown destination.

The statement noted that upon receiving the report, operatives of the command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, mobilized it’s operatives to the scene in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups to commence coordinated rescue operations.

As a result of the sustained joint efforts, one of the kidnapped worshippers has been successfully rescued.

Also, the Police confirmed the arrest of one suspected informant linked to the incident.

The suspect is currently assisting security agencies with ongoing investigations.

The Command assured residents that security operations are ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and the arrest of all those involved in the crime.

Residents have also been urged to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and actionable information that could aid the rescue efforts.