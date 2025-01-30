Ondo Nurses Embark On Indefinite Strike Friday

Share

Ondo State Nurses under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has declared an indefinite strike from Friday, January 31, 2025, over what they described as the government’s neglect of their welfare.

Speaking to newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the state Chairman of NANNM, Felix Orobode, said despite the critical role nurses play in the state’s healthcare system, the government had failed to address their concerns.

Orobode accused the government of handling nurses’ welfare issues with levity, despite their immense contributions to healthcare delivery.

The association also accused the government of failing to honor agreements reached during previous negotiations on salary adjustments and welfare improvements.

Orobode revealed that despite the approval of the N73,000 minimum wage, the salary adjustment for nurses under the CONHESS structure was riddled with irregularities, prompting the association to reject the implementation.

He further alleged that while other health professionals benefited from salary adjustments in July 2024, nurses were left out, leading to further frustration and agitation.

“It is pertinent to let the public know what Ondo State nurses have been enduring, especially regarding our welfare.

“Nurses and midwives are the most available healthcare professionals across the state’s 18 local government areas In many of our facilities, nurses take on multiple roles -acting as doctors, pharmacists, health information officers, and even security personnel, particularly in general hospitals and health centres.

“Despite the ongoing brain drain caused by the ‘Japa’ syndrome, we have remained committed to reducing morbidity and mortality in the state. However, the government has refused to reward our sacrifices appropriately,” he said.

