Ondo NSCDC Arrests Four Suspects For Stealing Transformer

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civic Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four persons for allegedly stealing transformer parts and telecommunication equipment.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Dan Aidamenbor, who made this disclosure on Sunday, said the suspects are Mogaji Ibrahim, 40, Umaru Adamu, 32, Abba Muhazu, 19, male, and Adamu Idris, 25.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state last Thursday, while transporting the equipment from the northern part of the country to Lagos State.

He warned all criminal elements in the state and those using the state as a thoroughfare to other states to steer clear of “Ondo State as operatives of the command are on high alert to flush out criminal elements from the state.”

He said, “In a renewed fight against economic saboteurs targeted at critical national assets and infrastructures of government across the country, the officers of the Ondo State Command of the NSCDC have intensified intelligence-led surveillance across the state.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the command tactical team on 26th June, 2025 at about 1000hrs, intercepted and arrested four suspected vandals at old Ore Toll Gate, Lagos Expressway, Odigbo LGA.

“They were apprehended while transporting vandalised telecommunication wires, electricity equipment such as transformer parts, high tension cables, copper and armoured cables and other cut-to-size metal objects from Kano to Lagos.

“The exhibits have been recovered and secured as evidence. The suspects are currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the master minds and the likely syndicates.