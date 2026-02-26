The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has appealed to residents of Ondo State to take ownership of projects executed in their communities and guard them against vandalism and theft.

This is as the Commission expressed concern over repeated incidents in which completed projects were either looted or damaged by individuals within host communities.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ capacity-building programme held in Okitipupa, the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Ifedayo Abegunde, warned that acts of vandalism and neglect continue to undermine development efforts across the region.

Represented at the event by the Ondo State Director of the commission, Kunle Karaki, Abegunde said the destruction of public assets will slow progress in critical sectors such as power supply, road infrastructure and other essential services meant to improve living standards in the Niger Delta.

He said, “Regrettably, we have observed instances where vandalism, theft, neglect and insufficient community engagement have compromised valuable assets intended to improve collective well-being.

READ ALSO:

“Such setbacks not only delay progress but also diminish the returns on resources committed for the benefit of our people.”

“Any NDDC project that is commissioned, everybody believes that the project is a government project. Who is the government? You are the owners and the government in that community.

“You are the eyes of NDDC in that community. We have recorded a lot of incidents where our projects have been vandalised in broad daylight by members of the community.”

Citing specific examples, he said, “Look at the one in Ilaje High School, Igbokoda. Three projects were brought down in the afternoon, and everyone was watching.

“It has been recorded, and the money has been credited to those projects, whether you like it or not, and you are part of it. There was a time, you will remember, in some communities, all of our solar systems were removed.”

Abegunde explained that the town hall meeting was convened to develop strategies for better project monitoring and protection. He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any attempt to tamper with public infrastructure.

“We cannot fold our hands and allow this thing (vandalisation of projects) to continue. That is why NDDC has taken it upon itself to organise this type of town hall meeting so that we can open up our minds, make suggestions, and identify grey areas where we can do better,” he said.

“Where we are going now is to remind ourselves that these projects are ours. So when you see anybody wanting to vandalise NDDC projects, take it upon yourself to make the necessary calls so that, at the end of the day, you can even boast that in your community, NDDC has more projects.”

Also speaking at the event, Dr Ajibola Shekoni of the Centre for Peace and Security Studies at Lagos State University linked vandalism to both security lapses and social factors.

“In a paper titled “Strengthening community ownership framework for sustainable NDDC project monitoring and protection against vandalism and theft,” he argued that many communities feel alienated from the resources generated in their areas.

According to him, “When communities are left out at the initial needs assessment and project design stages, they tend to view the infrastructure as government property instead of communal heritage. The absence of psychological ownership renders projects vulnerable to vandalism.”

The Director of Peace and Development Projects at the NDDC, Francis Abayomi, also called on residents to refrain from destroying public facilities and to work with the commission in promoting sustainable development across the Niger Delta.