Ondo Monarch Warns Against Breakdown Of Peace In Community

Palpable tension is brewing in the Osi Community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State over the plan to implement a judgment that ceded the community land to an individual family.

The Traditional ruler of Osi Community, Oba David Olajide Okunato, said the plan to enforce the judgment of a court despite the pending appeal at the appellate court could lead to a breakdown of peace and order in the community.

Consequently, the monarch called on the state government and security agencies to caution the Elemo Family in the neighbouring Igoba Town not to plunge the community into chaos.

Okunato described as unacceptable and fraudulent the use of a questionable or fake Survey Plan to win a case against his community by a family in another town, calling on the state government to launch an investigation into the issue and nullify the ‘Fake survey plan’ before it causes unnecessary communal crisis in the area.

The Elemo Igoba family, led by Elder Peter Akomolafe, through its counsel, Mr Femi Emodamori, had sued the Osi Community. They got a judgment in favour of the family three weeks ago.

However, Oba Okunato, through his lawyer, Mr. Dele Ibitayo, filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal and a stay of Execution on the judgment, alleging that the judgment was secured with a fraudulent Survey Plan and an unfounded historical narration.