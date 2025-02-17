Share

Tragedy struck in Ondo City, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday following the killing of a woman and her two children in a devastating fire that engulfed their home.

The inferno, which lasted for hours, claimed the lives of the mother, a petty trader, and her two children, identified as Bukola and Ife.

They were reportedly burnt beyond recognition after being trapped in the building, which was completely destroyed.

The house belonged to a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Ondo West, Mrs. Saratu Adelakun.

Eyewitnesses said the fire, which started around 11 a.m., spread rapidly, consuming the entire structure.

Efforts by neighbors to rescue the victims proved futile, as the State Fire Service allegedly failed to respond due to a lack of water and chemicals.

“When the fire was raging, we called the Fire Service, only to be informed that there was no water and chemicals.

“In fact, the officer we spoke to immediately switched off his phone,” a resident lamented.

The charred remains of the victims have been deposited at the State General Hospital mortuary in Ondo.

Share

Please follow and like us: