Ondo Magistrates, Customary Court Presidents Begin Indefinite Strike

Magistrates, Presidents of Grade ‘A’ Customary Courts and Legal Research Officers in Ondo State have announced an indefinite strike action, effective from today.

The directive was issued under the aegis of the Coalition of Magistrates, Presidents of Grade ‘A’ Customary Courts and Legal Research Officers in the Ondo State Judiciary, yesterday.

In a notice dated January 2, and addressed to all magistrates, presidents of Grade ‘A’ customary courts and legal research officers, the coalition directed its members to withdraw their services indefinitely in pursuit of judicial autonomy and improved welfare.

The notice was jointly signed by the Chairman of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria, Ondo State Branch; the Chairman of the Association of Presidents of Grade ‘A’ Customary Courts; and the Acting Chairman of the Association of Legal Research Officers.

The notice stated, “We hereby direct all our members to commence a strike action indefinitely with effect from Monday, 5th January 2026.” It added that during the strike, members would be barred from carrying out any official duties in any form, whether physically or remotely.

“During the pendency of the strike, all members are strictly prohibited from performing any official function or acting in their official capacity whatsoever, including but not limited to reporting to the office, sitting in court, issuing, signing, endorsing or authorising any order, process, directive or document, whether physically or remotely, for the entire duration of the strike,” the notice read.