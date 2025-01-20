LG Poll: Ondo SDP Rejects Results As APC Clears Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats

Share

The Ondo State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s Local Government elections, alleging widespread manipulation by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph recalls that the Chairman of the Ondo State Independent Electoral (ODIEC) Commission, Dr Joseph Aremo, announced on Sunday that the APC won all chairmanship and councillorship positions across the state’s 18 Local Government Areas.

Reacting to the result in a statement issued on Monday, the SDP Chairman in the state, Mr Gbenga Akinbuli, decried the election as fraudulent, citing ballot stuffing, non-provision of critical electoral forms, and intimidation of opposition members.

He described the poll as lacking credibility and called for its immediate cancellation and also accused security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, of complicity in the alleged electoral malpractice.

“The ruling All Progressives Congress manipulated the exercise, which the good people of the state know was a massive selection, not an election.

“The election should be cancelled based on the lack of credibility, non-provision of Form ECA, ballot stuffing, and the biased conduct of security personnel.

“We have video evidence showing a police officer allegedly supervising the harassment of our chairmanship candidate in Odigbo, Mr. Jimmy Akiyan,” Akinbuli alleged, calling on the Inspector General of Police to investigate.”

However, in a swift response, the Ondo State APC Chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin, dismissed the allegations, describing the election as one of the most peaceful in the state’s history.

“The election was peaceful, free, and fair. Anybody saying otherwise is just making noise to be heard.

He lauded ODIEC and other stakeholders for their efforts, adding, “You were on the field that day. Where did you see any form of manipulation? The process was well organised, and I commend everyone involved for a job well done.”

