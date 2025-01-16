Ondo LG Poll: CJ Inaugurates Election Petition Tribunals

Share

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola has inaugurated Election Petition Tribunals to address grievances that may arise from Saturday’s Local Government election in the state.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has fixed Saturday, January 18, for the conduct of election into the 18 local governments and 203 political wards in the state.

Justice Odusola, who inaugurated two Election Petition Tribunals to handle grievances that may arise from the conduct of the election, said the two committees comprised of Senior Magistrates and Legal Practionals of impeccable characters.

Members of the Election Petition Tribunals included Dr Dickson Omotuyole Oguntuyi, Mrs Ruth Olumilua Adebodun, Mr Kehinde Aladedutire, Mrs Aduroja Folasade Atinuke, Mr Lebi Taiwo Olalekan, and Mr Victor Adetiloye Ajayi.

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony held at the conference hall of the State High Court, Justice Odutola emphasized the judiciary’s pivotal role in upholding democracy and ensuring justice is served without fear or favour.

He said, “This occasion underscores the critical role of the judiciary in safeguarding democracy, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring justice is dispensed impartially.

“Elections are the foundation of democracy, allowing the people to choose their leaders. When disputes arise, the judiciary serves as the ultimate arbiter to interpret the law, resolve conflicts, and restore public confidence in the electoral process.”

Addressing the newly inaugurated members, Justice Odutola noted that their assignment is both critical and delicate, urging them to approach their duties with integrity and impartiality.

His words “You are not just arbiters of justice but guardians of democracy. The integrity and impartiality with which you handle this responsibility will determine public trust in the judiciary and the stability of our democratic framework”

Justice Odusola charged the tribunal members to avoid bias, prejudice, or external influences, adding that their decisions must be strictly based on law, evidence, and facts presented before them.

According to him “Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. Your conduct reflects on the entire judiciary. Uphold the highest ethical standards and let the law take its course.

Justice Odutola also appealed to the public to remain patient and respect the judicial process, urging citizens to refrain from actions or statements that could undermine the judiciary or disrupt public peace.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Oguntuyi promised to discharge their duties without fear or favour. He said they knew the enormity of their duties and would discharge it accordingly.

He said they would not allow external factors to influence their decision, saying they would base their judgment on the evidence and documents presented to them.

