Ondo LG: Police Restrict Movement Ahead Of Saturday’s Poll

Share

Ondo State Police Command on Thursday announced restriction of persons and vehicular movement ahead of Saturday, January 18 Local Government elections in the state.

The Spokesperson of the State Command, CSP Funmilayo Odunlami made this disclosure on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Afolabi,

Afolabi noted that there will be restrictions on vehicle and motorcycle movements within the period of 0600hrs – 1600hrs on election day for security reasons.

READ ALSO

The CP urged all eligible voters to abide by the rules guiding the electoral process while carrying out their civic duty. He also noted that all machinery is in place to nip any untoward act as they raise their ugly heads

The police boss concluded that adequate security has been put in place to ensure the smooth movement of both human and material resources during the period of the elections

“Commuters who may have a reason to use the state as a passage are pre-informed of the restrictions to help adjust their plans ahead of the D-day.

“However, security personnel, medics, health workers, firefighters and other essential service providers are allowed free movements to carry out their duties. Cases of Emergency are considered also for movement.” the statement added

Share

Please follow and like us: