Ondo LG Election Commences Amid Tight Security

Share

The Ondo State Local Government election commenced under tight security on Saturday, January 18, with a heavy presence of personnel from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) across the state.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that security personnel were stationed at polling centres and strategic locations as early as 7:00 a.m.

These locations included major roads in the state capital, Akure, such as the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) headquarters and the Airport Road in Akure North Local Government Area.

Key areas like Agbogbo Roundabout, Fiwasaye/Mobil Junction, and Oba Adesida Road saw heightened enforcement of movement restrictions.

Security teams turned back vehicles and individuals not engaged in essential duties.

READ ALSO:

In Okitipupa and surrounding areas, a similar security presence was observed, with officers patrolling major roads and monitoring polling units.

Despite the movement restriction, some residents in Akure South Local Government Area, particularly at Ward 10 Unit, Odo-Ikoyi, engaged in regular activities.

Youths were seen playing soccer at Ijapo Housing Estate field, while commercial activities continued in certain parts of the state, with shop owners and food vendors operating as usual.

Share

Please follow and like us: