Ondo: Let The Status Quo Remain, Group Tells Aiyedatiwa

•••Says Deputy Governor Not Ready For Peace

The Ondo Progressives Network (OPN) has urged the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to respect the resolution reached at the meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

The group expressed worry over speculations and reports that the deputy governor is plotting with some members of the House of Assembly to make him acting governor.

The group in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ogunika Taiwo and issued to journalists in Akure, the state capital, said any move by the deputy governor to act contrary to the resolution reached with the President would amount to subordination and flagrant disrespect.

The statement reads: ”Since the last Friday meeting with our amiable and responsive President, Bola Tinubu, we have observed a growing trend of discontent and dissatisfaction in the camp of the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The activities of his known and close allies and personal aides have shown a total rejection of the stance of the President and other stakeholders who attended the Abuja meeting.

“For us, we welcome the efforts of the President to bring peace and stability to our sunshine state. The resolutions reached by the warring factions were laudable and impressive. It was an amicable compromise that would serve the interests of the people and allow governance to breathe eventually.

“However, we are saddened by the latest news and speculations of plots by the deputy Governor in collaboration with some members of the House of Assembly to declare him acting Governor against the resolutions reached in Abuja. We consider this as an act of insubordination and gross disrespect to the office of the President.

“We would like to advise the Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa to be guided in his ambitious drive and resist the lure of desperation and insatiable quest for power. The agreement reached in Abuja would serve the interests of the people and the state. It is not out of place for the deputy governor to continue to function as deputy governor without forcefully taking over power in the state.

“We are privy to the fact that arrangements have been concluded to disobey the directive of the President and declare Aiyedatiwa as acting governor tomorrow. We don’t want to believe the rumour that money has exchanged hands and some people want to justify their pay. Beyond personal sentiments, we must uphold the integrity and principles we are known for in Ondo State.

“This is a clarion call to the deputy Governor to lay all these matters to rest. Continue to function as deputy Governor and desist from troubling the political water of the state. Fortunately, the election is around the corner. Since Mr. Deputy Governor is interested in the next election, we think disobeying the President will amount to political suicide.”

“Let peace reign supreme in Ondo State. The deputy governor should also, as a matter of urgency, call his followers and allies to order. What else does Aiyedatiwa want? The President has stopped your impeachment. You have been guaranteed to stay till the end of the tenure. Why is he hell-bent on becoming acting governor?”