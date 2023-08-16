Ondo Lawmakers Promise Legislative-Executive Cordial Relationship

The Ondo State House of Assembly has promised a cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arm of government for the benefit of the citizens of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Olamide Oladiji said the purchase of official cars for the 26 members of the Assembly would aid their legislative duties.

In his appreciation to Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, for the presentation of 26 brand new vehicles to enable them to carry out their legislative activities, the lawmakers lauded the gesture of the Governor, saying that the vehicles would go a long way in facilitating the performance of their official duties and at the same time cement the existing cordial relationships between the legislative and executive arms of government.

While assuring of the support of the House towards taking the State to a greater height, Oladiji described the Governor as a man of integrity who would always stand by his words.

His words “We will continue to work harmoniously for the overall development of the people of the State towards delivering the much-desired dividends of democracy”

The Speaker, who gave kudos to Governor Akeredolu over the various landmark achievements recorded in the State aimed at bringing smiles to the faces of individuals, saluted his courage for actualizing the creation of 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAS) in Ondo State.

According to him, apart from the fact that such a step would enhance rapid development at the grassroots, it would also bring the government closer to the people of the State.