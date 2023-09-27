Ondo Lawmaker Felicitates Muslims In Prophet Muhammed’s Birth

The Majority Leader of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi has tasked Muslim associations with oneness and peace as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maolud the birth of Prophet Muhammed.

Ogunmolasuyi in his Eid-el-Maolud message said Muslims must use the occasion to reflect on the peace of the country and pray for leaders to pilot the affairs of the country to prosperity.

The lawmaker who represents Owo Constituency One in the State Assembly said “Eid-el-Maolud is a time of reflection, gratitude, and celebration, as we commemorate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

“It is a moment to honour his teachings of compassion, unity, and justice, which continue to inspire countless individuals around the world.

“As we gather with friends and family to mark this special day, may it serve as a reminder of the importance of kindness and empathy in our lives. Let us strive to emulate the Prophet’s character and actions by showing love and understanding to one another, regardless of our differences.

“I join you in celebrating this auspicious occasion, and we pray that it brings you peace, happiness, and prosperity. May your homes be filled with love, and may your hearts be touched by the blessings of this day.”

Ogunmolasuyi said this year’s Eid-el-Maolud should be a time of renewed faith and a source of strength for your communities in the country.