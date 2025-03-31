Ondo Lawmaker Empowers Constituents

Share

The Lawmaker representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State at the National Assembly, Timehin Adelegbe, has spent ₦3 billion on various empowerment programs organized in his constituency.

The two-term Lawmaker said that his initiatives across different sectors have positively impacted many lives over the past five years.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the 2025 edition of his empowerment program held at the NUJ Press Centre, Adelegbe disclosed several completed and ongoing projects, including school renovations, skill acquisition centers, and bursary awards for Students.

He also noted that Farmers in his constituency have benefited from the distribution of improved cocoa seedlings, provision of farming tools, and training in modern agricultural techniques.

He further outlined his contributions to education and infrastructure, mentioning the construction of skill acquisition centers, classroom blocks, and solar-powered projects, as well as the distribution of over 100,000 improved cocoa seedlings, 200 water pumps, 2,500 weed sprayers, and agricultural chemicals.

Regarding economic empowerment, he disclosed that thousands of market women, youths, and artisans have received financial aid, work tools, and business grants to boost economic activities.

Infrastructure projects such as road grading, bridge construction, and solar-powered streetlights have also been executed across several communities.

He added, “Over 150 youths were trained in fish farming and provided with starter packs and ₦30,000 each. In addition, we distributed over 500 sewing machines, 350 generators, 300 hair dryers, 350 motorcycles, and 200 additional hair dryers. Cash grants ranging from ₦20,000 to ₦100,000 were given to over 3,000 youths and market women.”

The Lawmaker also explained his contributions to sports and healthcare, which include the construction of two stadiums, the establishment of a diagnostic center, and the building of a new health facility in the two local government areas.

On insecurity, Adelegbe revealed that a local security guard force has been set up to tackle security challenges within the constituency.

He reassured constituents that all ongoing projects would be completed while new ones would be initiated to ensure that no community is left behind.

Adelegbe also noted that National Assembly members from Ondo State have been instrumental in attracting federal projects such as the upgrade of Adeyemi College of Education to a university, the ongoing dualization of the Ore-Ondo-Akure Road, the FUTA Teaching Hospital, and the College of Aviation.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, commended Adelegbe for his numerous developmental projects.

Adetimehin described Adelegbe as a distinguished Lawmaker committed to the welfare of his constituents.

“I have witnessed many of his empowerment programmes in Owo and Ose. You are doing well, and our party is proud of you,” he remarked.

