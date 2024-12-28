Ondo Judiciary Village: Westfield Global Assures Quality Construction

Share

Westfield Global Construction Company, beneficiary of the 13-hectare Ondo judiciary village, has assured of quality work in the execution of the project named after late former governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking after the groundbreaking ceremony in Akure, the Ondo state capital yesterday, the company represented by the duo of Engr Sannino Antonio and Abdulfatai Owonifuja, project manager and general manager respectively, said they would do everything professional to ensure the project is completed in due time. They also lauded the government of Ondo State for awarding the company the project.

The project includes a ceremonial court, modular courts, a registry, a library, exhibition buildings, a utility building, and modern parking facilities.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, while speaking on Friday, expressed his administration’s commitment towards the advancement of justice and the welfare of judicial officers in the state.

Aiyedatiwa described the construction of the new High Court Complex as a historic milestone for Ondo State, saying the vision for the project was conceived by the late Akeredolu.

The Governor said: “This is a milestone celebration as we flag off the construction of a New High Court Complex in our dear state. Since the creation of Ondo State in 1976, no attempt has been made to provide a modern edifice for the administration of justice.

“Today, we are not only making history but also fulfilling a long-standing dream of the judiciary.

“This development is the actualization of the dream and vision of our late leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. It was his desire to provide a state-of-the-art High Court Complex to enhance the workload and welfare of our judiciary.

“Naming this project the Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu Judiciary Complex is a befitting way to immortalise his legacy”.

Aiyedatiwa also highlighted the importance of embarking on the project despite financial challenges.

He said, “Let me state with all sense of responsibility that we are embarking on this project at this time not because the state is too buoyant financially but because of our commitment to providing a good working environment with modern facilities that will enhance the welfare of our judicial officers, workers, and people seeking justice, with the overall aim of speeding up the dispensation of justice in Ondo State.”

Highlighting the features of the Judiciary Village, the governor said, “It is designed to create a conducive environment for the administration of justice and to speed up the dispensation of justice in Ondo State.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon. Justice Olusegun Odusola, lauded the initiative, describing it as a landmark achievement.

The CJ said “This complex will elevate the judiciary to global standards with modern facilities capable of competing with any judicial system in the world.

“The governor’s commitment to this project demonstrates his dedication to peace, justice, and the overall development of Ondo State,”

Providing a technical overview, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Akinwumi Sowore, said the project’s scope: “The Judiciary Village is a hub designed to ensure justice is served in an environment that promotes efficiency. It will house 14 courtrooms, a registry, a library, an exhibition hall, a utility building, and ample parking spaces.”

In his goodwill message, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, praised the governor’s commitment to advancing the rule of law.

Ajulo said “In just one year, Governor Aiyedatiwa has laid a solid foundation for the growth of Ondo State’s judicial infrastructure.

“This project is a testament to his promise of accessible justice and his belief in the judiciary as a pillar of democracy”.

