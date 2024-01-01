Ondo Judiciary gets new Chief Registrar

The Ondo State Judicial Commission has approved the appointment of Mrs. Yetunde Ajanaku-Makun as the Chief Registrar of the state judiciary following the retirement of the former occupier of the office, Victoria Bob-Manuel.

The Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola charged the new Chief Registrar to bring positive and transformative changes that will lead to orderliness in every sector of the judiciary. Speaking during the inauguration of the new Court Registrar, Justice Odusola, congratulated Ajanaku-Makun on her appointment, and urged her to be steadfast and carry out her responsibilities without fear or favour. Justice Odusola said: “As we know, the position of Chief Registrar is significant being the highest civil servant and accounting officer of the High Court. The position is one of great responsibility, demand, influence, and resourcefulness. It is instrumental in ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning and operation of our courts. “It plays a pivotal role in upholding the integrity of our legal system, promoting access to justice, and maintaining the highest standards of ethical conduct. The holder of the office must therefore be one with proven integrity, forthrightness, wisdom, maturity, and fear of God. “Mrs. Yetunde Ajanaku-Makun meets these qualities.

The Judicial Service Commission after extensive interviews, found her worthy and believed that she was capable of holding the office. I want to believe that her leadership will bring about positive and transformative changes that will lead to orderliness in every sector of the judiciary. “It is hoped that her time here as the Chief Registrar will be beneficial to the system and marked with integrity, wisdom, and success” Ajanaku-Makun joined the State Judiciary as a Senior Magistrate in 2003 from where she rose through the ranks to Deputy Chief Registrar in 2013, till her present appointment Born in Owo in Owo Local Government Area of State of Nigeria, she obtained a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) Degree Hons in 1994 from Obafemi Awolowo University, lle-lfe, Osun State. She attended Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos in the year 1996 and was called to the Nigerian Bar on 19 December 1996. She obtained a Master of Law (LL.M) Degree from the University of Ibadan, Ibadan in 2003, a Master of Philosophy of Law (M.Phil) Degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, lle Ife in 2017 and currently studying for her Doctoral Degree at Obafemi Awolowo University, lle-Ife. She is a Chartered Arbitrator and Mediator.

Prior to her appointment to the Bench of the Ondo State Judiciary as a Senior Magistrate Grade 1 in 2003, she was in private practice for seven years. She rose through the ranks on the Bench and was appointed a Deputy Chief Registrar covering Ondo/Ore Judicial Division in 2013. She also served as the Deputy Chief Registrar (Finance), High Court of Justice, Akure, Chief Magistrate Administration Ikare Akoko Judicial Division. Deputy Chief Registrar (Litigation), High Court of Justice, Akure and Chief Magistrate Administration, Idanre Judicial Division, sitting over Criminal and Civil matters before her current appointment. She is a Member of the International Society for the Reform of Criminal Law (ISRCL), Member of Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA) and National Judicial College (NJC). She held different positions in the Magistrates Association of Nigeria, Ondo State Branch. In year 2019, she served as a Member of the Governorship, National, and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal for Zamfara State.

In her maiden address, AjanakuMakun promised to join hands with the Chief Judge to bring positive changes and development to the judiciary. “I know and understand the onerous task before me and I pledge to use all my strength and ability to live up to expectation and what is expected of me “I am ready to work together with every one in the system and provide all necessary logistic, human capacity and operational support to maintain a strong, efficient and equitable judicial system in the state. “I am also seeking the support of every judicial workers in my new role as the Chief Registrar to make Ondo state Judiciary one of the best in terms of justice delivery and so many other things. “I will be ready to work with you to reposition, develop and to make Ondo state Judiciary as the pride of the South West region and Nigeria”, she said.