‘Ondo Is Already The Butt Of Every Joke’ – PDP

New Telegraph recalls that on Thursday last week, the state House of Assembly recognised Aiyedatiwa as acting governor after acknowledging a letter by Akeredolu handing over power to the deputy.

However, in an interview with Punch, the State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said Ondo State has stagnated in the last six months due to Akeredolu’s ill health.

Peretie questioned why Akeredolu had to wait for such a long time before returning to Germany for a follow-up medical treatment.

He also urged Aiyedatiwa to swing into action and move the state forward because it has become an object of ridicule.

He said, “Akeredolu’s medical vacation is long overdue, l don’t know why they waited this long to do this. The Ondo State is already the butt of every joke. Let’s pray that things will at least move in the state instead of the stagnation witnessed in the last six months.”