Ondo: Intrigues Over Disappearance Of Undergraduates, Death Of Prime Suspect

Unravelling the ntrigues surrounding the disappearance of two students of Ondo Stateowned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko (AAUA) and death of the prime suspect arrested over the disappearance and death of the students have continued unabated in the public space.

Initially when their colleagues could not find them in classes and in their residences, it was suspected that both Andrew Eloho Okah and John Friday Abba went out junketing.

However, when days rolled into weeks, their colleagues and families cried out. Three weeks after, their remains were found in shallow graves at the border between Ondo and Ekiti states.

Disappearance

Both Okah of the Department of History and International Studies and Abba of the Department of Economics, and in second year, were declared missing for over two weeks.

This development made their friends and families raised the alarm over the sudden disappearance and whereabouts. A colleague who identified himself as Ajibola said efforts to track the duo through their phone numbers have been abortive.

He explained that the two students had been missing classes and academic activities on campus, saying their whereabouts had sparked outcry and concerns among fellow course mates.

His words: “For over two weeks now, the two of them have been missing from school and academic activities in class. We searched everywhere. We cannot find them, and we are worried about their whereabouts.

We don’t even know if it is a case of kidnapping or something else. ‘‘The two of them are very close, though. But efforts to reach them through their phones have repeatedly failed.

Their sudden disappearance is giving us concerns. We need help, and we have reported to the school management and the police but we are not getting the response we needed. ‘‘They are telling us to just calm down.

There is nothing tangible that has been done. They only said that we should be calm and that there is a possibility that they both went on vacation, but the students’ community is already worried and also agitated.”

Missing students found dead

Three weeks after they were declared missing by their friends and families, their remains were found buried in shallow graves at the border town between Ondo and Ekiti states.

A security source who confirmed the death of the undergraduates said, “It is sad to inform you that the two missing AAUA students have been killed by their suspected abductors, and their dead bodies have been found where they kept them.

Some of our men are already on their way to recover their corpses inside the bush at a border town between Akoko and Ekiti.”

Landlord

Men of the State Police Command swung into action and arrested the landlord and other suspected killers of the two students of AAUA who were earlier declared missing.

Giving details of how the students were killed, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, said it was the landlord of Abah, who asked some suspected cultists to treat the ‘fuckup’ of the male student for being rude to him.

The Police boss said following a petition, the Command launched an intensive investigation into the disappearance of Abah, 25 and his friend, Okah, 19, who went missing on June 20, 2025. Lawal said detectives from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad swung into action.

At the same time, forensic tracking led investigators to Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, where an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to one of the victims was recovered from one Abdul Mohammed Mubarak, 38.

The Police Commissioner further said, “Mubarak confessed to purchasing the phone from one Ojo Michael, whose arrest was subsequently effected in Aramoko-Ekiti. A Lexus RX 350 vehicle belonging to the victims was also recovered at the point of arrest.

‘‘Under interrogation, Ojo Michael confessed to participating in the robbery, abduction, and eventual murder of the victims.

He further disclosed that the operation was masterminded by one Oladele Femi, the landlord of the male victim, who allegedly engaged him and another accomplice identified as “Kola” to carry out the crime.”

Lawal disclosed that investigations revealed that the sum of ₦800,000 was transferred from the victim’s account during their captivity. He said Michael also admitted to raping the female victim.

Furthermore, the suspect confessed that the female student was killed for recognising him and could unmask his identity. He allegedly executed her along with her boyfriend to prevent them from exposing the perpetrators while their bodies were subsequently disposed of at separate locations between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti.

The Police head said further investigation led to the arrest of Oladele Femi, who, during confrontation, confessed to initiating the plot and aiding the concealment of the murders.

His words: “Acting on this confession, detectives recovered the body of the female victim in a bush near Ode-Ekiti, and it has since been deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the remains of the male victim, who is believed to have been dumped in a river by an accomplice still at large.’’

Prime suspect

Shortly after the confession of the prime suspect, police sources said the landlord of the students, Femi Oladele, popularly known as Tallex, who allegedly masterminded the killing of the two undergraduate students, Okah and Abba, died in the hospital where he was hospitalised having taken ill suddenly.

Late Oladele and other suspects were apprehended by detectives from the state Police Command at his hotel in Akungba – Akoko.

Many sources said the prime suspect suddenly developed a strange illness after allegedly making a confessional statement about the brutal killing of the two students and burying their corpses in a shallow grave.

One of the sources, who pleaded anonymity, said the suspect arrested alongside two other accomplices in the murder case was rushed to the hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

According to her, “Tallex (Oladele) is dead. He gave up at the hospital yesterday after he made some confessions to the police over the killings of the two Akungba students. I learnt he had fallen sick shortly after he was arrested.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the death of the suspect, saying he was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.

Ayanlade said the suspect, who allegedly orchestrated the brutal murder of the two students, who were his tenants, had been in and out of the hospital following treatment before he died yesterday. Ayanlade said: “Yes, he is dead.

Following his arrest, the suspect (Oladele) had been in and out of the hospital under close medical supervision and was receiving adequate care before he died in the early hours of yesterday.”

The police spokesman explained that two additional suspects identified as Kola and Michael, who allegedly withdrew the sum of N800, 000 from the late Abba’s account, have been arrested and are currently in custody, fully cooperating with the investigation.

SUG kicks

Despite the explanation by the Police, the Student Union Government (SUG) of AAUA has asked the police to produce the remains of the prime suspect for them to believe that he actually died and not to allow him to escape the wrath of the law.

In a statement signed by Salami Akeem, Jamiu Abiodun, and Ajidagba Mosadoluwa on behalf of the student body, they also commiserated with the families of the victims.

The Students Union said: “The AAUASU expresses deep sorrow over the tragic and untimely death of two of our dear students.

This loss has plunged the entire university community into mourning and has raised pressing questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

‘‘Earlier today, it was reported that one of the suspects linked to the murder of the two students had died in a hospital while in custody. This sudden development has further intensified the call for transparency and accountability from the Nigeria Police Force.

In light of this, the Students’ Union is demanding that the Nigeria Police immediately produce the body of the deceased suspect. ‘‘The Students’ Union further insists on a transparent, fair, and timely investigation into the killings.

We believe that justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done. This is the least owed to the grieving families, the AAUA community, and the general public.’’

Akungba community

The host community of AAUA expressed regret over the death of the students and demanded for the prosecution of the suspects arrested over their death.

A former Chairman of Akoko Southwest and High Chief of Akungba-Akoko, Tolu Babaleye, said the action of Oladele is condemnable and did not represent the attitude of the entire community and dwellers of the town.

His words: “This act is not only a betrayal of trust but a dark stain on the peace-loving and hospitable reputation of our dear community.

Akungba has always been a land of peace, love, and intellectual pursuit, especially for the students who come from all over the country to study and thrive in our town.

‘‘I strongly condemn, in the most unequivocal terms, this disgraceful, dastardly and evil act. There can be no justification for such wickedness.

I commend the Ondo State Police Command for their swift and professional handling of the investigation so far and urge them to ensure that justice is served without fear or favour.

‘‘The perpetrators of this monstrous crime must face the full wrath of the law. Justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done, to serve as a deterrent to others who may be nursing similar evil intentions.

‘‘In this moment of collective grief, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased students, management and the entire staff of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba.

‘‘I also want to assure the students of AAUA, their parents, and the entire Akungba community that we as a community will work hand in hand with the police division and all relevant authorities to strengthen security measures in and around Akungba.

We will not fold our arms and allow evil elements to destroy the sanctity and safety of our community.’’