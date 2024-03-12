Ondo Indigenes In Diaspora Drum Support For Aiyedatiwa

Indigenes of Ondo State in the diaspora have thrown their weight behind the governorship bid of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State.

In a statement issued by the coordinator of the State Indigene in Diaspora, Comrade Akintoye Ogundoju stated that the indigenes abroad have recognised the significant strides taken by Governor Aiyedatiwa towards the development of the state.

Ogundoju who lives in France said they view Governor Aiyedatiwa as a leader who believes in the continuity of government as a key strategy for fostering development.

He emphasised the importance of continuity in government, citing examples from European countries where sustained development has been achieved through consistent governance.

Ogundoju expressed confidence in Governor Aiyedatiwa’s ability to continue the legacy of progress initiated by the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

His words “The reasons for our support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa are deeply rooted in his commitment to good governance and his continuity of projects initiated by his predecessor,” Comrade Akintoye stated.

The group pledged to mobilize themselves to return to Nigeria in the coming months to officially declare their support for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

His “We are fully committed to ensuring the success of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, from the primaries to the gubernatorial election.

“The Ondo State indigenes in the diaspora are resolute in their support for Governor Aiyedatiwa and are determined to contribute to his continued success in leading Ondo State towards greater prosperity and development.”