Ondo Hijacked Scheme, Diverted Funds Meant For The People –Sen Akinyelure

Ex-Senator Displayed Crass Ignorant Of Programme –Ondo

A former Senator, Dr Patrick Ayo Akinyelure, and the Ondo State government are on war path over the allegation that some state governments in the country diverted Federal Government empowerment initiative NG Cares to private individuals. Akinyelure, who represented Ondo Central Senatorial district area of Ondo State in a viral video said the state government was in habit of hijacking federal government projects and diverting them to their cronies and private individuals.

But the state government pooh-poohed the allegation, saying the Senator dis- played crass ignorance of the government’s project. Speaking in the video during a Committee meeting with officials of Bank of Industry (BOI), Akinyelure had said “Sometime in May this year, we were asked to provide some names for a grant of N3.2 million each.

I don’t know if the finance is through Bank of Industry (BOI). But we were made to understand that this is an intervention fund to assist small and medium scale enterprises to grow. Candidates were supplied through the state coordinators. For my state for instance, I was asked to provide about 300 names in my six local governments for a grant, not a loan of N3.2 million.

After submission, they were made to register officially capturing their data. “At a point of disbursement, state governments were involved, the name of the programme is NGCares. People were already happy that this administration meant well for people at the grassroots because N3.2 million grant for a small scale enterprise like fashion designer, mechanic or a canteen owner will make significant difference in the lives of the people.

Last month, we were told the state government hijacked it, they now reduced the NG Cares to Ondo Cares as far as Ondo State is concerned, Oyo State reduced it to Oyo Cares but Nigeria Government Cares is the original name. “After the state government hijacked it, we were told that N3.2 million has been reduced to N300.000.00 in Ondo State and N250.000.00 in Oyo State. I don’t know of other states. The beneficiaries were now reduced from 3,000 to 100.

We were confused about what has really transpired. We want you to shed more light on this because people are not happy. They thought it was the Senators that hijacked it and put in their pockets. That is why I want the state governments to come and explain with BOI.” The two-term Senator in an interview through his Media Adviser, Mr Charles Akinwon, said the state government had not been sincere with the programme.

His words “The Ondo State Government is not been sincere about the programme. The Federal Government asked each Senator to generate 300 names each from each Senatorial District and Akinyelure generated 300 and each beneficiaries were to be given about N3.2m grant but when the state government got wind of the programme they jettisoned the senator’s list and went ahead to generate another list, but till now, despite the fact that Federal Government has released this grant, no single beneficiary benefitted from this grant in Ondo State. “However, Pastor Igbasan said the money had been distributed to the beneficiaries across the state.

The office of the Senator (Ondo Central) asked for the list and addresses of the beneficiaries but up till now the state government through Pastor Igbasan has not been able to furnish us with these demands. We want to conclude that the government has diverted this money to another channel, depriving people of Ondo State from benefiting from this scheme.” But the state government through Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Emmanuel Igbasan, described as untrue and unfounded report that funds allocated for vulnerable group of people under the State COVID Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, code- named “ONDO-CARES”, are diverted or mismanaged.

Igbasan, in his reaction said “The Ondo State project is part of the NG-CARES which is a two-year emergency intervention programme designed by the World Bank in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to support states in Nigeria to restore the livelihood of poor and vulnerable households, stabilise Micro and Small Enterprises affected by COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.”

Reacting to the allegation of mismanaging money allocated for the project in the state, Igbasan, disclosed that the target of 80,734 vulnerable people benefited from $20million grant through ONDO-CARES was being achieved 100 percent. The Commissioner confirmed that the initiative is an intervention by World Bank that released $750m to the nation and distributed $20m to each of the 36 states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Explaining the mode of distributing the funds to the beneficiaries, Igbasan said there was a Single Social Register which captures names of the vulnerable group of people in the state. He disclosed that the Single Social Regis- ter predated the project, noting that there was no way anyone could have influenced or mismanaged the distribution of ON- DO-CARES project.

The register, according to the Commissioner, was subjected to scrutiny and verified by World Bank officials before it was adopted for the distribution. Distancing the state government from the disbursement of the funds directly to the beneficiaries, Igbasan revealed that the World Bank had some selected and dedicated banks, including Bank of Industry that did the disbursement on the approval of the beneficiaries.

He said: “On the Covid-19, if your name has not been validated from that Single Social Register, which is also domiciled with the Federal Government of Nigeria and validated by World Bank, no kobo can be paid into your account. And another safeguard is that, it is not the state government that pays them (beneficiaries) directly.

“There is no element of fraud in NG- CARES project in Ondo state and it is quite unfortunately and disheartening when I saw it on the social media, when one of the eminent personalities of Ondo State, Senator Ayo Akinyelure was crying foul, displaying crash ignorance of the programme at his level.” Igbasan noted that the disbursement linked indicators and community-based measures deployed to select beneficiaries make it extremely difficult to influence results or record any fraud.

“The project has been delivered clinical- ly to the target beneficiaries; we can give you list and phone numbers of beneficiaries men to go and verify independently, the process was very transparent and being monitored by the World Bank officials. “The beauty is that the state cannot get a dime except the project has been verified adequately.

The money does not come to the purse of the state government directly. This is the assurance we have on efficiency and transparency.”