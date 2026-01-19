Ondo Health Tech Students Protest Poor Facilities, Extortion

Academic activities were paralysed on Monday at the Ondo State-owned College of Health Technology in Akure when students of the institution protested alleged extortion and the poor state of infrastructure within the institution.

The students, who gathered at the school’s main entrance in their hundreds as early as 7 am, barricaded the gate with a bonfire while chanting solidarity songs.

They vowed that no lecture or examination would take place until the management addressed what they described as years of neglect and exploitation at the institution.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesting students alleged the deteriorating conditions of classrooms, hostels, and laboratories, as well as the lack of a reliable water supply on campus.

Some students accused the school management of imposing “unjustifiable charges” despite the poor state of the facilities. They stated that repeated appeals to management had been ignored, leaving them with no choice but to protest and demand change.

Some of the inscriptions displayed by the students read “We Are Tired of This Wickedness,” “Health Tech With Poor Environment,” and “Stop Extortion Now.”

“No Solution, No Exams, ” “We cannot continue like this. The environment is not fit for learning” “Until they fix these problems, there will be no exams, no lectures.”

The Provost of the College, Emoruwa Oluwole Oluwambe, in his reaction, denied the allegations levelled against the management.

Oluwambe, however, said the state government had intervened and called for a meeting, promising to give a comprehensive response later.