Ondo Health Tech Students Protest Poor Facilities, Extortion

Academic activities were paralysed yesterday at the Ondo Stateowned College of Health Technology in Akure when students of the institution protested alleged extortion and the poor state of infrastructure within the institution.

The students, who gathered at the school’s main entrance in their hundreds as early as 7am, barricaded the gate with a bonfire while chanting solidarity songs.

They vowed that no lecture or examination would take place until the management addressed what they described as years of neglect and exploitation at the institution.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesting students condemned the deteriorating conditions of classrooms, hostels, and laboratories, as well as the lack of a reliable water supply on campus.

Some students accused the school management of imposing “unjustifiable charges” despite the poor state of the facilities. They stated that repeated appeals to management had been ignored, leaving them with no choice but to protest and demand change.