Ondo Harps On Project Prioritisation, Seeks Collaboration Among MDAs

The Director-General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU), Mr. Babajide Akeredolu, has said project prioritisation will guide the Ondo State government in its drive towards improving infrastructure and delivering dividend of good governance to the people.

Akeredolu said the state is blessed with committed civil servants who are ready to help the government in its Redeemed Agenda. The DG spoke at the closing ceremony of a five- day Deep Dive workshop organised by his office in collaboration with its technical partner, the Centre for Excellence of the African Development Bank managed by the delivery unit of Republic of Senegal (Operational Office for Monitoring the Emerging Senegal Plan (BOS/PSE).

Akeredolu said the workshop was to bring important stakeholders within the civil service to create a comprehensive roadmap for executing the Ondo Geographical Information System (OGIS) and Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) which will serve as a guide for other projects in the State. He assured that the outcome of the workshop will be presented to the State Executive Council and domesticated as a standard document for future projects.

Akeredolu said: “You would recall that PPIMU was established in December 2021, solely to develop an operation of performance, project management, monitoring, evaluation and learning system to support the integrated portfolio management of the implementation of the 8-Point Agenda of Mr. Governor and other functions as may be assigned, from time to time.

“In order to achieve that objective, PPIMU sought the technical support of the BOS team, here represented by Mr. Djiby Diagne, Mr. Daby Diack and Mr. Chiekh Kebe to guide and PPIMU in designing sustainable frameworks for the monitoring of projects in Ondo State.

“One of the steps taken in this regard was the prioritisation exercise which was held in January, 2023. “The results of that exercise, based on documents provided by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MEDAs), spurred the organisation of this 5-day Deep Dive workshop. “The two projects (RAAMP and GIS) that were considered for this workshop are quite strategic.

While one is more structured and matures, the other is just about taking off. “Thus, it gives a robust experience to the stakeholders on the intricacies of projects and the expected metrics for measurement of performance.