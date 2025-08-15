Ondo: Gunmen Kill 34-Year-Old Man, Abduct Woman 

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a 34-year-old man and abducted a woman in Ayede Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victim, identified as Okudili Okoro, was shot dead during the late-night attack on Thursday, August 14, 2025, while Mrs. Orogun was taken away by the assailants.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ondo State Command, Mr. Olayinka Ayanlade, said the armed men, numbering about 10, stormed the community in two unregistered vehicles, a silver-coloured EOD heading towards Akure and a grey Toyota Camry heading towards Owo after the attack.

According to Ayanlade, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, visited the scene in person and has ordered all tactical commanders to ensure the victim is rescued unharmed and the perpetrators arrested.

“We urge the good people of Ondo State to cooperate with us, and anyone with relevant information should please come forward,” the PPRO appealed.

Police have launched a manhunt for the attackers while urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.