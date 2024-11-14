Ondo Guber: You’re Agents Of PDP On Election Day, Says Govs, Leaders

Share

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and leaders of the party on Thursday stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital to canvass votes for the candidate of the party in Saturday’s governorship election, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was flanked by other PDP governors, including Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri, Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, Osun State governor Sen. Ademola Adeleke and Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Other leaders include the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, Bashorun Eyitayo Jegede SAN, Taofeek Arapaja, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, Dr. Tayo Dairo and former Deputy Governor, Otunba Omolade Oluwateru said the suffering of the masses in the state would stop on Saturday if they vote massively for PDP

Damagun, in his speech, appealed to the residents of the state to come out and vote for the candidate of the party come Saturday.

He said they should protect their votes from unit to state levels to prevent the manipulation of the results.

Damagum asked the people of the state to reject suffering by voting out APC during the Saturday governorship election. He assured voters that Hon. Agboola Ajayi would not fail them when sworn in as governor of Ondo State.

Makinde, who is the leader of the PDP in the Southwest geo-political zone urged the people to wait after casting their votes and ensure that their votes counted.

His words,” Don’t sleep off on Saturday and don’t forget to vote for PDP and make sure you stay behind after casting your vote, ensure that the vote is counted, entered into the form and equally follow it to the coalition centers.”

Makinde urged voters to believe that the party has plans to develop the state, urging them to vote massively for Agboola Ajayi during the election. He advised voters to monitor their votes and ballot boxes during the election and then leave the rest for the National Campaign Council to handle.

According to him, the APC is making a Luciferian scheme to rig the election by creating violence at polling units, but he urged voters to be very watchful and calm. He advised them not to engage in such violence but to vote for Agboola Ajay

The chairman of the National Campaign Council and Governor of Osun State, Adeleke urged voters that they should do all to protect their votes to avoid manipulation by the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Adeleke promised that the Governorship Candidate of the PDP would bring development to the state if elected as governor on Saturday.

According to him, the people of Ondo State are the only ones who can liberate themselves from the shackles of the APC-led administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Fintiri said that the state would be blessed with the emergence of Hon. Ajayi as governor. He said he was in the state to give support to the party to ensure that their votes count.

In his speech, a former Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party and chieftain of the party in Nigeria, Balogun Jegede, berated the APC for making the people of the state go through hardship.

He recalled how previous PDP administrations in the state were constructing roads, building and equipping hospitals, building schools, seeing to the welfare of workers, and making life bearable for their subjects.

Jegede, noted that Ajayi is an experienced administrator who will give succour to the people by returning to the old and good governance of the PDP.

Jegede urged men, women, youths, and market traders to use their votes to send the APC packing, saying that the present administration has inflicted so much pain on the people.

Jegede, however, advised voters to ensure that they wait till their votes are counted by the electoral officers in their respective polling units. He also urged them to follow their ballot boxes to the collation centers for safety.

Speaking, the chairman of the Ondo State Governorship Campaign Council, Eddy Olorogun Olafeso, begged voters not to allow their votes to be bought by the APC, stressing that it would be suffering another four years if they allow vote buying.

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro in his remark said: “Agboola Ajayi being a council chairman, member of the House of Representatives, Deputy Governor, and an Acting Governor is experienced enough to give the people of Ondo State the dividends of democracy they have been missing under the APC administration for the past seven and half years”

Ajayi, in his remarks, promised that he would return all the lost glory of the state if elected. He said all the abandoned projects would be completed and new ones initiated for the benefit of the people.

