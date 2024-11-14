Ondo Guber: Wike’s Comment Confirms Plot By APC To Rig – PDP Group

Share

The Ondo Freedom Movement, a coalition of pro-democracy and good governance group, said the statement credited to Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday governorship election in the state, confirmed the allegation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to rig the election.

Wike reportedly said at at press conference; “I pity my friend Seyi (Makinde) who is there struggling to see that he gets a brother or brothers in the South West; he is doing all he can; in fact, I don’t know how it will work.”

The group in a statement by its coordinator, Comrade Ayodele Idowu, noted that Wike’s comment has heightened public apprehension over allegations of plots by the APC to manipulate the election and subvert the will of the people.

He however assured that the group is ready to firmly resist any attempt to manipulate the November 16 governorship.

“Our response to Chief Wike is that Ondo is not Rivers State and that the control of civil activities including the outcome of Saturday’s election is exclusively on the people of Ondo State, whose will alone will triumph in the election,” Idowu stated.

He added that no amount of threat, blackmail, manipulation, influence or coercion by any person will change the resolve by the people of Ondo State to free themselves from the misrule of the APC administration in the state.

“This movement and all well-meaning groups and individuals in Ondo State stand firmly with our leaders, especially Governor Seyi Makinde in the determination to ensure that the will of the people, which is embodied in the PDP candidate, Hon. Ajayi prevailed.

“The November 16, 2024 governorship election will surely mark the end of repression and usher in a new leadership that truly cares as the people of Ondo State are now, more than ever before, ready to use every means legitimate and allowed in a democracy to defend their mandate to the end,” he said.

The group called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to resist any attempt by the APC to compromise its process as such will pitch it against the people in the determination for freedom.

“We also counsel Governor Aiyedatiwa to note the handwriting on the wall and withdraw from the governorship election in order to avoid a disgraceful defeat given the widespread disapproval of his candidature as a result of his dismal performance in leading an administration that is going down as the worst in the history of Ondo State.

“The Ondo State Freedom Movement calls on the people of Ondo State to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding as they come out to vote and to legitimately protect their votes to the end,” the group advised.

