Ondo Guber: Why We’re Supporting Aiyedatiwa, By Monarch

A former Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas and Olubaka of Oka, Oba Adebori Adeleye, has attributed the payment of five per cent local government funds to monarchs as one of the reasons for the support of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election.

The monarch hosted the campaign train of Governor Aiyedatiwa in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state at the weekend. The governor received royal blessings from traditional rulers in the area.

The monarch expressed the support of traditional rulers and community leaders across the council area for the election of the governor. The monarch said: “The Council of Obas has decided, Governor Aiyedatiwa is our candidate.

On behalf of all traditional rulers here, we stand together in support of your election.” Highlighting the governor’s longstanding support for the traditional institution, Oba Adeleye added; “Since 1999, we have been advocating for five per cent local government funds to traditional institutions in the state.

Many promised, but it was Governor Aiydatiwa who made it a reality. This step alone speaks volumes about his dedication to our welfare.”

